FAITH: Hearts in Touch – Annual traditions planting flowers

I’m ready to add a few flowers to my landscape. I waited this long because it’s what my Maw Maw Jello taught me. She was the person who instilled in me a love of all things outdoors. In one of my earliest memories, she is kneeling next to me, showing me the difference between a weed and a flower. She taught me to throw used coffee grounds and eggshells on azaleas, to plant when the sun first begins its’ descent, and to always wait until after Easter before adding new flowers to the garden. So I do.

It’s also tradition that my daughter Elise and I plant at least one Gerber daisy, the favorite flower of my grandfather, who died four years before I was born. This week, in honor of the only person I still miss despite never meeting, I’ll plant a Gerber daisy.

Traditions. My family is full of them, and I want to see our collection grow. I even adopt other family’s traditions. When my neighbor Amy Gros described the Egg Toss and Egg Knocking competitions her family has, I added them to my family’s Easter activities.

I believe traditions solidify the family and provide a firm foundation for future memories. Traditions are also avenues for preserving a family’s history.

I regret that I didn’t write down the many stories my grandmother told me, and I hope that my children do not make the same mistake. I hope that they are paying close attention to the stories that they are privileged to hear.

J. S. Bryan said, “Many men can make a fortune, but few can build a family.”

If you visit St. Peter’s Cemetery this spring, you’ll find Gerber daisies at the grave of Louis and Mae Keller. They didn’t build a fortune, but a family rich with memories.

Ronny may be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.