Alzheimer’s Insight: Reaching out for help

In our connected world, there’s never a need to go it alone. Doing a home repair? YouTube offers untold numbers of instructional videos. Need a quick fact check? Wikipedia. What’s the latest on COVID? www.CDC.gov It’s all out there.

The same is true with Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association® is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in education, research funding and care and support for those living with the disease.

The Association was founded in 1980 by a group of family caregivers and individuals who recognized the need for an organization that would unite caregivers, provide support to those facing Alzheimer’s and advance research into the disease.

Since that time, the Association has helped millions of people across the globe. A 24/7 Helpline is always answered by a human at 1-800-272-3900, every day of the year.

Visiting us at alz.org/help-support will unlock a treasury of care options, educational programs, daily care items and much more, all of it free.

Not sure of where your local chapter of the Association is located? Go here and find out: www.alz.org/local_resources/find_your_local_chapter

We truly are a click or a phone call away, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Meanwhile, you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

