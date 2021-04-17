Early voting begins Monday

Polls will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19 for early voting for the May 1, 2021 Election.

Early voting will be conducted each weekday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning on April 19, 2021 and ending on April 27, 2021 including two 12-hour days, April 20, 2021 and April 27, 2021 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Orange Public Library

(Ira Williamson Meeting Room) 220 N. 5th Street

Orange, Texas 77630

Bridge City ISD

Administration Building (Board Room) 1031 W. Roundbunch Road

Bridge City, Texas 77611

Raymond Gould Community Center

385 Claiborne

Vidor, Texas 77662

Orange County Convention & Expo Center (Dupont Room)

11475 Highway 1442

Orange, TX 77630

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

Tina Barrow, Administrator

Orange County Elections Administration

123 S. Sixth Street

Orange, Texas 77630

Applications for ballots by mail must be received not later than the close of business on April 20, 2021.

Contested races are:

City of Orange

Mayor

Larry Spears Jr. *

Charles Thomas

Council Member Place 1

David C. Bailey

Patrick A. Pullen*

City of Pinehurst

Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position

Greg Willis*

Kerri Donnaud Arrington

Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions

Johnny Asevedo

Sarah McClendon *

Michael Shahan*

Joey Vance*

Troy Pierce

City of West Orange

Mayor

James “Jim” Whittington

Randell Branch

Aldermen

Jay Odom

Meritta Kennedy

Bridge City ISD School Board

Place One

Patty Collins*

Paul Zoch

Place Two

Judy Cole*

Caleb Hayes

* Incumbent

The West Orange-Cove CISD canceled the election scheduled to be held on May 1, 2021, as all incumbents are unopposed.

The following unopposed candidates are:

Tricia Stroud*

Roderick Robertson*