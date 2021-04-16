Three Slidell Men Cited for Illegally Taken Deer

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Slidell men on April 16 for allegedly taking a deer during a closed season in St. Tammany Parish.

Agents cited Dalton S. Bond, 18, Evan A. Cedotal, 19, and Kandencelee Morse, 18, for taking a deer during a closed season and from a public road.

Agents received information on April 15 about shots that were fired off of Davis Landing Road. The complainant observed three young men in a truck retrieving and loading up a deer into the bed of a pickup truck.

After further investigation, agents were able to identify and make contact with the three men and they admitted to taking an antlerless deer from the road.

Agents seized the deer meat and a .45 caliber Glock 41 pistol.

Taking deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents participating in the case are Cpl. Michael Marques Jr. and Senioir Agent Joel Cromp.