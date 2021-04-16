Orange Police Beat 4.14-4.15-21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 15, 2021:

Wednesday, April 14

Hit and run resulting in injury at the 200 block of Border Street

Weapons offense at the 1900 block of Strickland Drive

Theft at the 1900 block of International

Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave

Weapons offense at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Thursday, April 15

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and Farm to Market Road 1442

Warrant service at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave.

Assault at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant service at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Driving under the influence of drugs at the 1100 block of 3 rd Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8 th and Park

and Park Warrant service at the 1100 block of 9 th

Harassment at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 1900 block of Missouri Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department