Vidor FFA students shine at Houston event

Last weekend three Vidor FFA students ran for a calf at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Calf Scramble. They were Jordan Josey, Loren Josey and Zoey Cox.

Congrats to Jordan Josey and Zoey Cox for catching and haltering a calf each. They were each awarded a $1,750 certificate to purchase a registered beef heifer or market steer to show at the following Houston Livestock Show.

Returning as an exhibitor, these students will show in a special competition with other calf scramble and judging contest winners. They will each receive a $500 bonus if program requirements are fulfilled throughout the year.

There are two components to the Calf Scramble program: donors and scramblers. One cannot work without the other. The donors are essential to continuing the program, which gives young students the chance to learn about agriculture and responsibility.

If you are interested in being a donor please contact the Houston Rodeo office or Vidor CTE Director Penny Singleton.

Pictured are Zoey Cox, Jordan Josey and Loren Josey.