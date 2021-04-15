In search of missing Orange County man

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, a white male identified as Don Winfree, 20 years of age, was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as a missing person.

He was last seen on April 9, 2021, leaving his residence in the North Orange area of Orange County, Texas.

Mr. Winfree is described as 6’02” tall and approximately 250 lbs. Unknown clothing description.

He may be driving a 1992 Teal colored GMC extended cab pickup truck Texas LP: AH34731.

The destination of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone who sees Mr. Winfree or has information of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office @ 409-883-2612.

Mr. Winfree is entered into the state and national database as a missing person.