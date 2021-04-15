District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; this week’s schedule

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (14-5-2, 7-1)

Silsbee (14-6-1, 5-2)

LC-M (11-12, 5-3)

Lumberton (14-6-1,4-4)

Bridge City (12-10-1, 4-4)

Vidor (9-14, 2-6)

WO-S (2-15, 0-7)

SOFTBALL

LC-M (21-6-1, 9-1)

Orangefield (19-5-2, 8-1)

Bridge City (11-12-1, 6-4)

Lumberton (12-10-2, 5-4)

Vidor (13-9, 4-6)

Silsbee (3-19, 1-8)

WO-S (7-16, 0-9)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 16

Silsbee at Bridge City

Orangefield at Lumberton

Vidor at WO-S

Apr. 20

Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City

WO-S at Orangefield

LC-M at Vidor

SOFTBALL

Apr. 16

Orangefield at Lumberton

Vidor at WO-S

Silsbee at Bridge City

Apr. 20

WO-S at Orangefield

LC-M at Vidor