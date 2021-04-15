District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; this week’s schedule
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Orangefield (14-5-2, 7-1)
Silsbee (14-6-1, 5-2)
LC-M (11-12, 5-3)
Lumberton (14-6-1,4-4)
Bridge City (12-10-1, 4-4)
Vidor (9-14, 2-6)
WO-S (2-15, 0-7)
SOFTBALL
LC-M (21-6-1, 9-1)
Orangefield (19-5-2, 8-1)
Bridge City (11-12-1, 6-4)
Lumberton (12-10-2, 5-4)
Vidor (13-9, 4-6)
Silsbee (3-19, 1-8)
WO-S (7-16, 0-9)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 16
Silsbee at Bridge City
Orangefield at Lumberton
Vidor at WO-S
Apr. 20
Hamshire-Fannett at Bridge City
WO-S at Orangefield
LC-M at Vidor
SOFTBALL
Apr. 16
Orangefield at Lumberton
Vidor at WO-S
Silsbee at Bridge City
Apr. 20
WO-S at Orangefield
LC-M at Vidor