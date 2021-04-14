Orange Police Beat 4.13.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 13, 2021:
- Abandon vehicle on Decatur
- Burglary at the 2000 block of 4th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Green Ave
- Warrant service at Henrietta at South
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave
- Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department