Orange Police Beat 4.13.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 13, 2021:

Abandon vehicle on Decatur

Burglary at the 2000 block of 4 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Green Ave

Warrant service at Henrietta at South

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave

Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department