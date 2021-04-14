LCJH students named to All-Region Choir

Stephanie Teague, Choir Director at Little Cypress Junior High, has announced that four singers from LCJH were chosen for the All Region Middle School/Junior High School Choir this year.

According to Teague, “We weren’t sure the contest was going to happen this year and even when they decided to hold the competition virtually, I wasn’t sure how many of my students would want to participate. We had 11 students record their entries and four of those were named to the All Region Choir. Unfortunately, the All Region Choir will not be able to perform (because of COVID 19 protocols), but since this is the highest honor a junior high choir student can achieve, I wanted to make sure their efforts were recognized.”

The members include Briana James, Alasia Allen, Alton Lewis, Janniliz Nazario-Gonzalez