Inaugural events for Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave scheduled for this week

Alcorn State University will celebrate the official investiture of its president with a series of events this week.

The historic inauguration of Alcorn State University’s 20th President, Felecia M. Nave, will begin Wednesday, April 14, with the Inauguration Celebration on the Yard from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bowls Hall and on the Campus Green. The event will be hosted by the Student Government Association and will kick off the celebration with food, games, and music. The first 250 students will receive an inauguration T-shirt. The events will move to the Vicksburg Convention Center – 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd, Vicksburg, Mississippi, – for the Inaugural Women of Courage Award Ceremony from 6 – 8 p.m. Hosted by Alcorn’s Office of Educational Equity and Inclusion and the Vicksburg Alumni Chapter, the event will celebrate women leaders who have made an impact in their community or profession. The award ceremony will be live-streamed on Alcorn’s Facebook page.

Inaugural events will continue Thursday, April 15, with Danish & Coffee Conversations with the President from 8:30 – 10 a.m. in the J. D. Boyd Library Auditorium on the Lorman campus. Alcorn’s Faculty and Staff Senate will host the event that will feature informal conversations and faculty engagement to cover a range of topics. The Inaugural President Lecture Series, which will also be live-streamed, will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. at the MBA Building Auditorium on Alcorn’s Natchez Campus, located on Campus Drive, Natchez, Mississippi. Alcorn’s Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing will host the event that will include lectures on healthcare and COVID 19. A reception will follow the event, followed by the Presidential Diner from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Dining Facility Gold Room.

The Inauguration Prayer Breakfast will be held Friday, April 16, from 9 – 10 p.m. in the Gold Room. Following the breakfast will be the Investiture of the 20th President – Dr. Felecia M. Nave at noon at the Oakland Memorial Chapel. Friday’s other events include the Inauguration Reception from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Alumni House and Campus Green and the Inauguration Fireworks Celebration from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium.

The inauguration concludes with an invite-only Reception (6:30 – 7:30 p.m.) and Gala (7:45 – 10 p.m.) at the Westin Hotel in Jackson, Mississippi.