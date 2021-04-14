Depot Day at Orange Depot returns May 1

The Depot Day Midway will be open for family fun from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Orange Train Depot Museum at 1210 Green Avenue in Orange. Depot Day is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Orange Depot traditionally held on the first Saturday in May on the grounds.

Entry is free, with a small fee charged for rides. This year, attractions include a kiddie train, bouncy house, petting zoo, balloon artist and pony rides. Also, musical entertainment by the Orange Community Players and dancing by the Orange Blossom Dancers.

Tours will be conducted inside the depot, where historical exhibits and other surprises will be open to the public. Since the pandemic limitations, only special events have been held in the depot.

Food vendors will be featuring hamburgers, Cajun food, ice cream, and assorted beverages. Various local vendors will be selling plants and assorted gift items and art inside the depot.

A broad array of drawings for items will be awarded to the lucky winners: a number of gift certificates from local businesses and a boy and girl bicycles. Tickets will be $1 each, six for $5. All proceeds go toward the future exhibits and support of the Depot.

Friends of the Orange Depot are thankful for the support of the following sponsors: First Financial Bank, Capital Title, Claybar Funeral Home, CRC Family Charitable Foundation, JackBuilt, Ironsides, and donors Carol and Robert Sims.

Parking will be available on the side streets as well as on the lot by Elm and 10th Street. Information can be obtained by calling Co-chairman Rose Simar at 409-330-1576, or by visiting the website www.orangetxdepot.org.