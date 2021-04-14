Community Briefs 4.14.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Vaccines available

Travelvax – Travel Health Clinic will be administering the first of two Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Friday April 16 beginning at 12 p.m. noon while supplies last on the campus of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 N 16th Street in Orange.

Please call (409) 883-8631 EXT#3 to have your name placed on the manifest to receive the vaccine.

If you have insurance, they will need an insurance card and any identification copied front and back. If you don’t have insurance, they only need an id copied front and back and write no insurance on your paperwork.

Evergreen Cemetery Walk

The Heritage House of Orange County will present Evergreen Cemetery Walk taking place at 408 Border Street in Orange on April 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. Featuring the gravesites of old Orange individuals for whom streets were named.

The Heritage House of Orange County is proud to bring the 2nd Annual Evergreen Cemetery Tour to residents of Southeast Texas.

Ticket prices are $5 for 12 years old and up. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free.

Almost Summer Garage Sale

The VFW AUX 2775 Almost Summer Garage Sale will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th St on Saturday May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Registration forms available at https://www.orangeleader.com/2021/04/12/almost-summer-garage-sale/

NAACP meeting

NAACP OrangeTX is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8264861651

Sign ups for Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo Kids Events

Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo 2021 will have Mutton Bustin’ (5 yrs and under), Calf Scramble (12 yrs and under) and Sheep Scramble (6 yrs and under), and kids will need to get to the rodeo grounds a little early the night “of,” to get signed up. The Hometown Barrels events will be: Pee Wee Barrels (9 yrs and under), Junior Barrels (15 yrs and under), and Open Barrels. Sign-up for these will be by phone, and participants must call Shane Young at 409-988-3637 on Tuesday, April 13 between 6-9 p.m. to get signed up.

Getting Better Grief Group

Best Hospice Care of Texas hosts Getting Better Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com

An Evening with The Quebe Sisters

Shine your boots, kick up your heels for A Western Swing Spring: An Evening with The Quebe Sisters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Saturday, April 17 at the Lutcher Theater parking lot! Tickets are available at Lutcher.org The outdoor event will include live music, dance floor and food trucks.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.

2021 Mauriceville Crawfish Bash

Who wants All You Can Eat Crawfish provided by World Class Competitors? You do! Come join us on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. at 7441 Cohenour Road in Mauriceville, for some of the best crawfish in the area at an unbeatable all you can eat price. Spend the day listening to great music and eat as much crawfish as you want. Visit with the competitors and choose your favorite for the patrons choice award. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free.

The Cook-off is hosted by the Mauriceville Heritage Association, a local non-profit corporation benefitting Mauriceville and the greater Northern Orange County. We assist with needed funding for disaster relief, area beautification projects, local school districts, donations for various non-profit programs, scholarships,, and provide a Community Center as well as land for nonprofit organization use.

As this will be a SOLD-OUT EVENT, tickets can be purchased online or through an association member. If you would like information on entering a cook-off team or signing up as a vendor, please contact text the association @ (409)659-3998. **All You Can Eat Crawfish will be available from 12 noon to 6 p.m. or while supplies last, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free. Tickets are $35 via Eventbrite

The Storm Expo

Heritage House of Orange County will host The Storm Expo from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 905 Division Ave. in Orange. This is a fundraiser for Heritage House focusing on educating the community in preparing for hurricane season. The event is free.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.