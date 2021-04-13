Vaccines available

Travelvax – Travel Health Clinic will be administering the first of two Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Friday April 16 beginning at 12 p.m. noon while supplies last on the campus of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 N 16th Street in Orange.

Please call (409) 883-8631 EXT#3 to have your name placed on the manifest to receive the vaccine.

If you have insurance, they will need an insurance card and any identification copied front and back. If you don’t have insurance, they only need an id copied front and back and write no insurance on your paperwork.