expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Vaccines available

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:23 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Travelvax – Travel Health Clinic will be administering the first of two Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Friday April 16 beginning at 12 p.m. noon while supplies last on the campus of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 N 16th Street in Orange.

Please call (409) 883-8631 EXT#3 to have your name placed on the manifest to receive the vaccine.

If you have insurance, they will need an insurance card and any identification copied front and back.  If you don’t have insurance, they only need an id copied front and back and write no insurance on your paperwork.

More News

Today is April 13

Champions of Justice Gala Benefiting Veterans raises $448,000

Vaccines available

Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center Makes Newton County Historical Records Available Online

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar