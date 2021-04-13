Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.5-4.11.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 5 – April 11, 2021:

Monday, April 5

Fraud at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange

Assault in the Orange area

Burglary at the 2600 block of Main Street in Vidor

911 hang up at the 200 block of Oriole Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 7700 block of Cohenour Road in Orange

Theft at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Assault of a child in the Orange County area

Runaway at the 8000 block of Hickory Bend in Orange

Tuesday, April 6

Runaway at the 3000 block of Johnnie Street in Orange

Criminal mischief in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 6600 block of Garrison Drive in Orange

Fraud at the 3700 block of First Ave in Orange

Wednesday, April 7

Disturbance at the 2100 block of Foreman Road in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the 1100 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Theft at the 1400 block of Freeway Blvd East in Rose City

Fraud at the 1200 block of West Bluff Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 3900 block of Planation Drive in Orange

Thursday, April 8

Disturbance at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Theft at the 6000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft at the 200 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor

Fraud on Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Animal bite at the 400 block of Shady Drive in Bridge City. A seizure warrant for animals was being served.

Friday, April 9

Suspicious circumstances on Hetzel Lane in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Saturday, April 10

Fire at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor

Cruelty to animals at the 1100 block of Sandra Lynn in Vidor

Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor

Animal nuisance at the 500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Assault at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange

Suspicious person on Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange

Discharge of a firearm at the 7400 block of Express Lane in Orange

Sunday, April 11

Assault at the 7000 block of Mason Road in Orange

Missing person at the 3000 block of Alice Street

Assault at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Suspicious person at the 4600 block of Pine Bluff Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office