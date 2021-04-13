Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.5-4.9.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 5 – April 9, 2021:

Andrew J. Daville and Emmalee B. Waddell

Richard T. Ties-Johns and Caitlin P. Rucker

Christopher J. Frederick and Alicia D. Diggs

William J. Cowart and Bianca T. Tristan

Ellis L. Woolwine and Kati N. Hill

Adam L. Henderson and Tiffany M. Sikes

Justin L. Bertrand and Tara D. Lafley

Brad D. Eads and Jennifer L. Haley

Nicholas J. Albrecht and Shanice M. Hagler

Daniel A. Blake and Beverly A. Gillingham

David A. Owens and Theresa L. Owens

William K. Watkins, Jr. and Sabrina M. Gaston-Brown

Derrick K. Holloway and Mkenzie K. Jones

Paton D. Willis and Brittany R. Bailey

Cameron W. Fountain and Lexi M. Stevenson

Russell G. Freeman and Cheyenne J. Bland

Michael J. Richard and Kolbie A. Brashear

Peyton D. Decker and Lyla N. Montoya

Jennifer E. Bramblett and Sarah L. Seipple

Logan M. Conner and Mechelle D. Smith

Tristan D. Jones and Clarissa L. Martinez

Jared L. Behan and Kristen D. Grozier