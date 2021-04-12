Orange Police Beat 4.9-4.11.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 9 – April 11, 2021:

Friday, April 9

Warrant service at the 300 block of Dewey Ave

Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Allie Payne an dState Hwy. 87

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078

Vehicle in a ditch at the 2200 block of Pacific Street

Abandon vehicle at 10 th and Cherry

and Cherry Abandon vehicle at the 800 block of Simmons Drive

Damaged property at the 500 block of Pier Road

Saturday, April 10

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault on West Cypress Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Robbery at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Sunday, April 11

Driving under the influence of alcohol at Allie Payne and MLK

Public intoxication at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Damaged property, vehicle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Public intoxication at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Theft at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department