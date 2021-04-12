Newton County Sheriff’s Office report April 12, 2021

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 79 calls to service from April 5th to April 13th, 2021. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, 9 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week NCSO booked 10 individuals into the Jail.

Last week we had the following incidents reported: Suspicious Activity calls were received in Devil Pocket, Call, Deweyville, Trout Creek, and Bon Weir. We have received calls of loud music in South Toledo Bend, and Bon Wier. We have assigned extra patrol to these areas.

On Saturday, we responded with Newton PD to the old prison regarding people observed on the site walking around the fenced in areas. We made contact and found 3 adults and three juveniles on the location. I told them they were trespassing, and the prison was owed by Newton County and no one is allowed on the premises without expressed permission by Newton County. This facility will have “POSTED” signs, and anyone found on the property will be properly charged.

The photograph we posted on our Facebook page has generated a lot of tips that we are currently checking out. The Citizens of Newton County and people from other places as well are providing critical information regarding incidents that happen in our county.

Stay safe out there and remember, call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”