Today is April 10

Golfer’s DayThe Masters Tournament is the first of golf’s four major championships in the calendar year. Americans Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed are the two most recent Masters champions, and fans are already eager to see who earns the fabled green jacket this year.

Televised golf competitions often inspire people to hit the links. People with a passion for golf may want to check out some of the top courses in the world, as ranked by leading golf resources and experts.

· Ballybunion: This Irish course was touted as “nothing less than the finest seaside course” by famed golf writer Herbert Warren Wind. The course hosted the 2000 Irish Open, but lack of other tournaments can be attributed to its remote, albeit beautiful, location.

· Cypress Point: This club sits at the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains at the tip of the Monterey Peninsula in California. Located in coastal dunes and on rocky coastlines, Cypress Point is often noted for its dramatic holes along the Pacific Ocean.

· Pine Valley: Located in Pine Valley, NJ, this course, which is more than 100 years old, boasts some formidable hazards with sophisticated green expanses.

· St. Andrew’s: This historic course in Scotland has hosted the Open Championship (once known as The British Open) a record 29 times. Historians believe golf originated in Scotland, and people have been playing on this course since the 15th century. Massive greens, cavernous bunkers and a brilliant layout contribute to its distinguished history.

· Shinnecock Hills: This course in Southampton, NY, is a very old club built in the tradition of Scottish courses. This was likely the inaugural American golf course design, and the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club was one of the five founding members of the United States Golf Association.

· Augusta National: Home to the Masters, Augusta is considered a golf paradise by many. The sheer beauty of Augusta has made it a staple on many golfers’ bucket lists, even if only a few may get to walk its fairways with club in hand.

Golf has a storied history, and that history is on display at various jaw-dropping courses across the globe.