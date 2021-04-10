Community Briefs 4.10.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

NAACP meeting

NAACP OrangeTX is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8264861651

Scholarships for Girls

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is having their annual used book sale on the steps of the Lutcher Theatre on April 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Art in the Park. All proceeds from the sale go to provide scholarships for high school girls who apply for the scholarships.

Sign ups for Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo Kids Events

Cowboy Church Pro Rodeo 2021 will have Mutton Bustin’ (5 yrs and under), Calf Scramble (12 yrs and under) and Sheep Scramble (6 yrs and under), and kids will need to get to the rodeo grounds a little early the night “of,” to get signed up. The Hometown Barrels events will be: Pee Wee Barrels (9 yrs and under), Junior Barrels (15 yrs and under), and Open Barrels. Sign-up for these will be by phone, and participants must call Shane Young at 409-988-3637 on Tuesday, April 13 between 6-9 p.m. to get signed up.

Getting Better Grief Group

Best Hospice Care of Texas hosts Getting Better Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on Saturday, April 10 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.

Free Concerts

As part of Bassmaster Fishing Tournament, the Orange County River Festival and The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce present free concerts April 8 – April 10 at the Orange Boat Ramp. Britt Godwin is performing at 6 p.m. and Neal McCoy hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show

Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10 at Stark Park located at 201 7th Street in Orange.

Bloomin’ Crazy Plant

Our annual Bloomin’ Crazy Plant sale will be held Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cormier Park, 8235 FM 1442 in Orangefield between the railroad tracks and the Catholic Church. We will have a large variety of plants along with several vendors to enhance your gardening experience. Masks will be required to enter the pavilion. Temperatures will be taken prior to entrance. Tickets will be given out on a first come basis and the number of people allowed in at a time will be limited to properly social distance. For more information, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com

An Evening with The Quebe Sisters

Shine your boots, kick up your heels for A Western Swing Spring: An Evening with The Quebe Sisters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Saturday, April 17 at the Lutcher Theater parking lot! Tickets are available at Lutcher.org The outdoor event will include live music, dance floor and food trucks.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

A&M AgriLife Extension Office Programs

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office has some upcoming programs in April:

April 13, 20, and 27: Intro to Beekeeping: The topics that will be covered in this series are Equipment, Personal Protective Gear, Hive Products, and Basic Biology & Starting Concerns. The cost for the whole series is $25 if paid prior to the class and $30 if paid at the door. This will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange. Please reserve your spot by April 10 by calling the Extension Office at 409-882-7010.

April 17: Cooking Class for Adults with Rocky: Have fun while cooking healthy recipes. You will be preparing a 3-course meal, have mystery box ingredients, and door prizes. Your instructor will be Rocky Bridges and will be held at 10 a.m. The cost of this class is $25 per person due by April 9. This will also be held at the AgriLife Extension office on FM 1442 in Orange. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for the class. Class size is limited.

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.

2021 Mauriceville Crawfish Bash

Who wants All You Can Eat Crawfish provided by World Class Competitors? You do! Come join us on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. at 7441 Cohenour Road in Mauriceville, for some of the best crawfish in the area at an unbeatable all you can eat price. Spend the day listening to great music and eat as much crawfish as you want. Visit with the competitors and choose your favorite for the patrons choice award. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free.

The Cook-off is hosted by the Mauriceville Heritage Association, a local non-profit corporation benefitting Mauriceville and the greater Northern Orange County. We assist with needed funding for disaster relief, area beautification projects, local school districts, donations for various non-profit programs, scholarships,, and provide a Community Center as well as land for nonprofit organization use.

As this will be a SOLD-OUT EVENT, tickets can be purchased online or through an association member. If you would like information on entering a cook-off team or signing up as a vendor, please contact text the association @ (409)659-3998. **All You Can Eat Crawfish will be available from 12 noon to 6 p.m. or while supplies last, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free. Tickets are $35 via Eventbrite

The Storm Expo

Heritage House of Orange County will host The Storm Expo from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 905 Division Ave. in Orange. This is a fundraiser for Heritage House focusing on educating the community in preparing for hurricane season. The event is free.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.