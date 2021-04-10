VIDEO: An evening with The Quebe Sisters

A Western Swing Spring Fling 2-steps into town 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Lutcher Theater parking lot.

Get outside and spend An evening with The Quebe Sisters, as Lutcher Theater welcomes the Dallas-based five-piece band, bringing their unique Americana blend of Texas-style fiddling, western swing and country and western music to Southeast Texas.

“Outdoor events like the Western Swing Spring Fling, will offer patrons an entertaining night out that we’ve all been missing so much. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, grab a bite to eat and enjoy some great music while spending time with friends & neighbors downtown!” Leah Stark, Lutcher Theater Marketing Manager, said.

Shine your boots, kick up your heels and enjoy live music, food trucks and a night out, dancing under the stars. This fun-filled, family friendly, outdoor event will be presented live on a Lutcher parking lot stage. This an outdoor event, not drive-in movie style so be sure to bring lawn chairs for seating.

“We are excited to host this fun-filled, family friendly outdoor concert for the community to enjoy. A big thank you goes out to event sponsor First Financial Bank and to season sponsors, Orange County EDC, The City of Orange, DOW, Karen & Bob Wortham and Diane & Don Shaver,” Stark said.

Enjoy fantastic live entertainment, while feasting on some of Southeast Texas’ favorite food trucks: Taco Rey’s, SETX Lunchbox, Funnel’d Gourmet Funnel Cakes and Dough Dough Girls. Eat your way through delicacies like, Fajita Nachos, Street Tacos, Grilled Burgers, Loaded Fries and so much more!

Savor peach cobbler, banana pudding and Reeces funnel cakes and a sweet variety of edible cookie doughs for dessert.

The Quebe Sisters, along with headlining their own shows to ever-growing audiences, have shared stages with American music legends like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, Ray Price, Marty Stuart, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Kasey Musgraves and many others according to www.quebesisters.com.

The band honors their Texas roots and the western swing style Bob Wills pioneered in an authentic way by incorporating new genres and songs, interpreting classic styles using their own unique modern voice. Hang around after the show for a chance to meet and visit with the band.

With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia.

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music.

“We differentiate our music as ‘Progressive Western Swing’ from simply ‘Western Swing’ because we aren’t trying to sound just like Bob Wills,” Grace Quebe said. “Instead, we continue his vision, playing the style he pioneered in an authentic way by incorporating new genres and songs, interpreting them using our own unique voice through Country instrumentation.”

The band’s stripped-down acoustic instrumentation breathes new life into seasoned sounds once found in Texas dance halls and honky-tonks.

Grace continues, “To us, preserving the tradition of Western Swing isn’t about keeping something alive like a relic. Western Swing has always been about innovation.”

Innovation has led the sisters to channel the musical connection between danceability and emotiveness, combining old sounds with new feelings and old feelings with new sounds. It’s not nostalgia that drives the band as purveyors of Western Swing, but the aspiration to take the music back to its roots and sustain the spirit of Swing.

General admission tickets are $25 per person; student tickets are $20 per person.

Visit Lutcher.org to purchase tickets or call (409) 886-5535.

The outdoor music concert is presented as part of Lutcher Theater’s

Project EnterMISSION, as a way to ‘raise the curtain,’ in a four-part initiative that offers the following invitations to the community:

STAND

Stand strong and stretch with us as we offer a different approach to programming during this time.

REFRESH

Savor our social media and subscribe to our YouTube channel for a series of fun and compelling Lutcher Theater stories and behind-the-scenes episodes.

CONNECT

Join us as we help those in need with community service projects.

LEARN

Engage in arts integrated educational activities designed for your students and entire family to enjoy.