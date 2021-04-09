Vidor Police Beat 3.31-4.6.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 31 – April 6, 2021:

Wednesday, March 31

Warrant service at the 20800 block of Interstate 10

Sex offense in the Vidor area

Theft at the 300 block of Old Hwy. 90

Disorderly conduct at the 900 block of Main Street

Thursday, April 1

Suspicious activity at the 700 block Old Hwy. 90

Trespassing at the 1000 block of Alamo

Theft at the 1400 block of First Street

Warrant service at West Railroad and South Tannahill

Friday, April 2

Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street

Warrant service at the 300 block of West Courtland Street

Warrant service at the 700 block of East Courtland Street

Lost property on South Dewitt

Warrant service at the 300 block of Old Hwy. 90

Saturday, April 3

Theft at the 700 block of Kent Street

Assist other agency at Henry and Central

Sunday, April 4

Assault at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Warrant service at Claiborne and Service Road

Found property at the 300 block of East Courtland Street

Monday, April 5

Identity theft at the 200 block of Beach Street

Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Bluebird Street

Warrant service at the 100 block of Butler Road

Tuesday, April 6

Criminal traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department