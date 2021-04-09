expand
April 11, 2021

Two-run sixth lifts Lady Pirates over Lady Cards

By Van Wade

Published 7:50 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

VIDOR – Scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Vidor Lady Pirates took down the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 3-1 in District 22-4A play at Lady Pirate Field Friday evening.

Aarilynn Richardson went all seven innings on the hill for the Lady Pirates (13-8, 4-5) as she scattered four hits and struck out three.

Carson Fall worked all six innings for the Lady Cardinals (10-12-1, 5-4), allowing only three hits while striking out 10.

Allison Simmons brought in two of the Lady Pirate runs while Brile Cornelison brought in the other.

Amaris Larkin, Kaylyn Dosch and Haley Munoz each had hits for the Lady Cardinals.

Bridge City will venture to Orangefield Tuesday while the Lady Pirates play host to Lumberton.

