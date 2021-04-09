expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Two from Orange arrested for attempted murder in Vinton

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:07 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Vinton Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 5, 2021. James Williams, 20, and Tayvis Wilson, 21, both of Orange, were arrested on April 8, 2021 for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Recently, Sheriff Tony Mancuso, installed License Plate Reader (LPR) Cameras in Vinton. A witness to the incident reported a partial license plate number to Vinton Police who were then able to contact the CPSO (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Real Time Crime Center who, using the LPR data, were able to provide the entire license plate number which ultimately led to the arrest of these individuals.

Williams and Wilson were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center no bond has been set.

On April 5, 2021, around 5:11 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gum Cove Road in Vinton for a shooting. Once the officers arrived, they found the victim, a 25-year-old Sulphur man, shot in the abdomen. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

The victim is still listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Vinton Police were assisted in the investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orange Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County DA’s Office. The lead investigator on this case is Detective David Lyons.

More News

Mr. Ty Thomas Kenned

Orange Police Beat 4.8.21

Mosley’s Long Run Earns Lead In Bassmaster Elite Series Event At Sabine River

Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show start delayed

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Entertainment

Art in the Park and Orange Riverfront Car Show start delayed

Crime

Two from Orange arrested for attempted murder in Vinton

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners hold Annual Plant Fair

Lifestyle

Ready for the excitement Orange County River Festival and carnival

Crime

Man faces third degree felony for evading police

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21

News

Student brings gas to MMS

Crime

Man faces state felony charges for possession

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

Education

Scholarships Available for Emergency Medical Technician Training

Nation/World

Oil-Covered Brown Pelican Transported to Georgia After 2010 Deepwater Horizon Disaster Finds Its Way Back to Louisiana

News

Abbott Issues Proclamation Recognizing April 2021 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

News

Taylor nets BCMS Employee of the Month

Education

Congressman Dr. Brian Babin tours LSCO Technical and Workforce Programs

Local

NAMI Homefront starts April 15

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Living on a whim(berley)

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10:45 am 4.7.21

Books

Scholarships for Girls

Nation/World

NASA Conducts 2nd RS-25 Test in Latest Series for Artemis Moon Missions

Local

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Returns Multiple Covid -19 floors back to original purpose

Lifestyle

Ultimate Easter

Entertainment

Event filled weekend kicks off on Thursday

Education

Woodland Clinic Invitational

Local

Sheriff completes training for managing a county jail