Orange Police Beat 4.8.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 8, 2021:

Deadly conduct at the 1100 block of 10 th Street

Street Assault on Cove Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Damaged property at the 600 block of 5 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Dupont and Kentucky

Public intoxication at the 500 block of Pier Road

Evading detention at the 500 block of 1st Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department