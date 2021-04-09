expand
April 9, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:13 am Friday, April 9, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 8, 2021:

  • Deadly conduct at the 1100 block of 10th Street
  • Assault on Cove Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of 5th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Dupont and Kentucky
  • Public intoxication at the 500 block of Pier Road
  • Evading detention at the 500 block of 1st Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

