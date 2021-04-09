expand
April 9, 2021

Margarito “Mike” Calderon

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:32 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Margarito “Mike” Calderon, 87, of Orange, passed away on April 7, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Joseph P. Daleo. A graveside service for Mike will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grace Memorial Chapel at Heritage Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating the rosary will be Deacon Melvin Payne.

Born in Goliad, Texas, on February 22, 1934, he was the son of Baldomedo Calderon and mother Simona Molina. Mike worked his adult life as an auto technician, starting his career in 1958 at Gateway Lincoln Mercury and later retiring from Harmon Chevrolet. He served his Lord faithfully and took great joy in his Catholic faith. Mike was a wonderful father and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a pure heart with the best intentions. Mike will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother. Richard Casares; and grandson, Vincent Bernard Lopez.

He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Lopez Delgado and husband David of Victoria, Liz Nunez and husband Raymond of Beaumont, Letitia “Tisha” Calderon of Orange; grandchildren, Nakomi Lopez Canales and husband Jimmy of Victoria, Miranda Nunez Looney and husband James of Beaumont, and Ray Nunez II and wife Katrina of Beaumont; great-grandchildren, Julissa Emiliano of Victoria, and Noah Garcia of Victoria; and great-great-grandchildren, Isabella Looney, Afton Looney, and Vivian Salinas; and siblings, Mary Morales of Victoria, Janie Lopez  of Victoria, Ysidoro M. Casares and wife Ramona of Victoria, Tina Lopez of Houston and Patsy Loa and husband Jessie of Houston.

 

