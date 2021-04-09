Man flees police

A 911 call resulted in one man arrested and facing a felony 3 charge for evading police Thursday night.

An Orange police officer was responding to a 911 call in reference to a disturbance at the 500 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 8:45 p.m. when he was told a vehicle had left the scene. The officer located the vehicle as it traveled eastbound on Elm Street at Mill. The vehicle failed to stop at the eastbound stop sign and made a north, left turn onto Simmons Drive without using a signal.

Once the vehicle made a left turn onto West Pine Ave., it increased in speed. The officer began pursuing the vehicle. The vehicle continued without stopping: north through The Oaks parking lot (Mill and West Pine Ave), north on N. 1st Street from West Cypress, west on West Park, north on 2nd Street and northwest on South Farragut north on N. 3rd Street, east on Dewey, north on Simmons Drive, west on North Farragut, south on 3rd Street, west on Decatur, south on 5th Street, west on Knox, north on 6th Street, and west on Cordrey.

During the pursuit, the driver blew out both right tires by hitting curbs. The back, right tire struck the northeast corner of Mill and West Pine Ave, according to a police report. The vehicle also began backfiring and decreasing in speed. While in the 900 block of Cordrey, the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road.

After stopping, the driver began exiting out the driver’s window with the window half rolled down. In order to get him from the vehicle, the officers had to unlock the door and roll the window down. The driver was then placed on the roadway and handcuffed behind his back. The driver was identified as Jacorey Walker, 31, of Orange.

Walker was transported to The Medical Center due to being lethargic and appeared to go in and out of consciousness.

Once treated he was released at 11:29 p.m. An officer transported Walker to the Orange County Jail, where he was released into the care and custody of the jail staff.

Walker’s criminal history showed a previous conviction for evading arrest from the 163rd District Court Orange from July 23, 2018.

A probable cause affidavit was completed for evading arrest or detention, a Felony 3.

Walker refused to give a voluntary statement.