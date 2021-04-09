All-District 21-4A Girls Soccer Team
District MVP: Brooklyn Healy Senior Vidor
Offensive MVP: Annabelle Fisher Sophomore LC-M
Defensive MVP: Averie McFarland Sophomore Lumberton
Co-Midfielder of the Year: Meris Cody Sophomore Lumberton / Pressley Alaniz Senior Silsbee
Utility MVP: Anayeli Hernandez Senior LC-M
Newcomer of the Year: Anna Mae Holeman Sophomore Lumberton
Goalkeeper of the Year: Julianne Garner Junior HJ
Coach of the Year: Gabriella Perales HJ
1st Team All-District:
Zoe Adkins – SR Lumberton
Brooke Denison – JR Lumberton
Chaise Reagan – SR Lumberton
Bailey Schroeder – FR Lumberton
Hannah Breaux – JR Lumberton
Audrey Tilley – SR Vidor
Naomi Collier – SO Vidor
Ella Bunting – SR Vidor
Kinley LaPray – SR Vidor
Amanda Rodriguez – SR LC-M
Loren Rodriguez – SR LC-M
Matalyn Hill – JR LC-M
Claire McIntosh – SO HJ
Marissa West – JR HJ
Drew Boullion – SO HJ
Jimena Segovia – JR Jasper
Kaleigh White – SR Jasper
Gabriella Martinez – FR Jasper
Brenya Tyson – FR Silsbee
Sydney McKinney – SR Silsbee
Whitleigh Moreau – SR BC
2nd Team All-District:
Paige Hurlburt – SR Lumberton
Lauren Locicero – JR Lumberton
Halle Stewart – SO Lumberton
Karlee Hussey – JR Lumberton
Sabrey Eaves – SR Vidor
Maryn Chilton – SR Vidor
Estrella Gutierrez – SR Vidor
Kaylee Potter – JR LC-M
Brooklyn Leonard – SO LC-M
Semma Alhatri – SR LC-M
Reagan Freeman – SR HJ
Logan Padgett – SO HJ
Emely Zamudio – JR HJ
Fortune Gray – SO Jasper
Kenzie Fowler – SO Silsbee
Graciela Lyons – SR BC