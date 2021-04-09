expand
Ad Spot

April 11, 2021

All-District 21-4A Girls Soccer Team

By Van Wade

Published 2:53 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

 District MVP: Brooklyn Healy Senior Vidor

Offensive MVP:  Annabelle Fisher Sophomore LC-M

Defensive MVP: Averie McFarland Sophomore Lumberton

Co-Midfielder of the Year:  Meris Cody Sophomore Lumberton / Pressley Alaniz Senior Silsbee

Utility MVP:  Anayeli Hernandez Senior LC-M

Newcomer of the Year: Anna Mae Holeman Sophomore Lumberton

Goalkeeper of the Year:  Julianne Garner Junior HJ

Coach of the Year:  Gabriella Perales HJ

1st Team All-District:

Zoe Adkins – SR Lumberton

Brooke Denison – JR Lumberton

Chaise Reagan – SR Lumberton

Bailey Schroeder – FR Lumberton

Hannah Breaux – JR Lumberton

Audrey Tilley – SR Vidor

Naomi Collier – SO Vidor

Ella Bunting – SR Vidor

Kinley LaPray – SR Vidor

Amanda Rodriguez – SR LC-M

Loren Rodriguez – SR LC-M

Matalyn Hill – JR LC-M

Claire McIntosh – SO HJ

Marissa West – JR HJ

Drew Boullion – SO HJ

Jimena Segovia – JR Jasper

Kaleigh White – SR Jasper

Gabriella Martinez – FR Jasper

Brenya Tyson – FR Silsbee

Sydney McKinney – SR Silsbee

Whitleigh Moreau – SR BC

2nd Team All-District:

Paige Hurlburt – SR Lumberton

Lauren Locicero – JR Lumberton

Halle Stewart – SO Lumberton

Karlee Hussey – JR Lumberton

Sabrey Eaves – SR Vidor

Maryn Chilton – SR Vidor

Estrella Gutierrez – SR Vidor

Kaylee Potter – JR LC-M

Brooklyn Leonard – SO LC-M

Semma Alhatri – SR LC-M

Reagan Freeman – SR HJ

Logan Padgett – SO HJ

Emely Zamudio – JR HJ

Fortune Gray – SO Jasper

Kenzie Fowler – SO Silsbee

Graciela Lyons – SR BC

 

More News

FAITH: Heart in Touch: Staying connected to the body of Christ

FAITH: Hope for Today: What Does God Think of Your Name?

Despite high Water, Christie maintains lead at Bassmaster Elite on Sabine River

Today is April 10

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar