Abbott Places State Resources On Standby In Preparation For Severe Storms And Critical Fire Weather

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, on Friday, placed numerous resources on standby ahead of severe storms and critical fire weather that are expected across the state this weekend. Severe storms with heavy winds and large hail are likely in the eastern part of the state. Extreme fire danger has been forecast in the west and southwestern parts of the state.

“With both severe storm conditions and extreme fire danger expected in the state this weekend, I urge Texans to monitor their local weather reports and take proper measures to protect themselves and their property,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these dangerous conditions, and are prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise.”

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

TDEM has also rostered Texas A&M Forest Service resources to support operations related to the extreme fire danger that is forecast for west and southwest Texas throughout the weekend. Those resources include a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team, fire engines and a water tender, an air attack platform, small engine air tankers, dozers, and a motor grader.