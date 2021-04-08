Orange Police Beat 4.7.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 7, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Front Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
- Identity theft at the 500 block of Decatur Ave
- Burglary at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd
- Warrant service at State Hwy 87 and Farm to Market Road 3247
- Assault at the 2800 block of Clark Circle
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department