Orange Police Beat 4.7.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 7, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Front Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10

Identity theft at the 500 block of Decatur Ave

Burglary at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd

Warrant service at State Hwy 87 and Farm to Market Road 3247

Assault at the 2800 block of Clark Circle

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department