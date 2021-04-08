expand
April 8, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:26 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 7, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Front Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
  • Identity theft at the 500 block of Decatur Ave
  • Burglary at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd
  • Warrant service at State Hwy 87 and Farm to Market Road 3247
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Clark Circle

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

