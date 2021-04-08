Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.29-4.4.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 29 – April 4, 2021:

Monday, March 29

Suspicious person on Linscomb Road in Orange.

Assault at the 2000 block of Main Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 100 block of Connolly Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 2400 block of Main Street in Vidor

Tuesday, March 30

Suspicious person at the 4000 block of Risa Lane in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Rosebud Street in Orange

Animal cruelty at the 1100 block of Orange Ave in Vidor

Threats at the 4500 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Assault at the 6500 block of Tulane Road in Orange

Child endangerment in the Orange area.

Trespass at the 3600 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 4700 block of Michell Road in Orange

Wednesday, March 31

Animal nuisance at the 6500 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 1200 block of Sandra Lynn in Vidor

Thursday, April 1

Theft at the 5000 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange

Theft at the 2000 block of South Main Street in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 17000 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor

911 Hang Up at the 3200 block of Jerry Street in Orange

Friday, April 2

Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Animal bite at the 500 bock of Gerald Drive in Vidor

Vicious animal on Lariat Loop in Mauriceville

Sexual assault in Orange area

Disturbance at the 2000 block of Alvin Road in Orange

Saturday, April 3

Assault on Morgan Lane in Orange

Shooting on State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville

Suspicious circumstances near Henry Street and Central Drive in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Farragut Heights in Vidor

Theft at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange

Sunday, April 4

Threats on Camellia Street in Rose City

Animal bite on State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Animal bite reported at Exceptional Care in Orange

Animal bite at the 3000 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange

Shooting at the 500 block of Fat Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office