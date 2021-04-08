NAMI Homefront starts April 15

NAMI Homefront is a free six-session education program for family, friends and significant others of Military Service Members and Veterans with mental health conditions. It focuses on the unique needs of military and veteran communities, such as post-deployment and post-discharge transitions.

Th e course is designed to help family members understand and support their loved one while maintaining their own well-being. The trained teachers of this course are also family members who have experience with military culture and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.

NAMI Texas, the state organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer its online NAMI Homefront Education Program beginning Thursday, April 15, 2021. It will be h eld on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Central Time through ZOOM.

Contact us to register for the NAMI Homefront class or register at https://namitexas.org/homefront-class-registration/