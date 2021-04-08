Man faces third degree felony for evading police

Reginald Freddy Crosson, 32, of Orange, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand Jury on Wednesday for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

When a Port Arthur police officer attempted to pull over Crosson on June 5, 2020 for a registration that expired October 2017, Crosson failed to stop. After approximately a mile, the vehicle came to a complete stop in a parking lot. Crosson opened the door of the vehicle, then closed the door before accelerating around the parking lot.

He continued around the parking lot before coming to a stop again and removed from the vehicle. While preforming an inventory of the vehicle, a bottle was found in the center console with a yellow liquid substance believed to be phencyclidine.

Phencyclidine or phenylcyclohexyl piperidine (PCP), also known as angel dust among other names, is a drug used for its mind-altering effects. PCP may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds, and violent behavior.

Crosson also handed a partially burnt cigarette which appeared to be dipped in PCP.

Lab results showed the liquid substance and the cigarette both tested positive for the presence of phencyclidine and had a total weight of 1.963 grans.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.