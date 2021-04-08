expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Man faces third degree felony for evading police

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Reginald Freddy Crosson, 32, of Orange, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand Jury on Wednesday for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

When a Port Arthur police officer attempted to pull over Crosson on June 5, 2020 for a registration that expired October 2017, Crosson failed to stop. After approximately a mile, the vehicle came to a complete stop in a parking lot. Crosson opened the door of the vehicle, then closed the door before accelerating around the parking lot.

He continued around the parking lot before coming to a stop again and removed from the vehicle. While preforming an inventory of the vehicle, a bottle was found in the center console with a yellow liquid substance believed to be phencyclidine.

Phencyclidine or phenylcyclohexyl piperidine (PCP), also known as angel dust among other names, is a drug used for its mind-altering effects. PCP may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds, and violent behavior.

Crosson also handed a partially burnt cigarette which appeared to be dipped in PCP.

Lab results showed the liquid substance and the cigarette both tested positive for the presence of phencyclidine and had a total weight of 1.963 grans.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

More News

Ready for the excitement Orange County River Festival and carnival

Man faces third degree felony for evading police

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21

Student brings gas to MMS

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Lifestyle

Ready for the excitement Orange County River Festival and carnival

Crime

Man faces third degree felony for evading police

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21

News

Student brings gas to MMS

Crime

Man faces state felony charges for possession

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

Education

Scholarships Available for Emergency Medical Technician Training

Nation/World

Oil-Covered Brown Pelican Transported to Georgia After 2010 Deepwater Horizon Disaster Finds Its Way Back to Louisiana

News

Abbott Issues Proclamation Recognizing April 2021 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

News

Taylor nets BCMS Employee of the Month

Education

Congressman Dr. Brian Babin tours LSCO Technical and Workforce Programs

Local

NAMI Homefront starts April 15

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Living on a whim(berley)

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10:45 am 4.7.21

Books

Scholarships for Girls

Nation/World

NASA Conducts 2nd RS-25 Test in Latest Series for Artemis Moon Missions

Local

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Returns Multiple Covid -19 floors back to original purpose

Lifestyle

Ultimate Easter

Entertainment

Event filled weekend kicks off on Thursday

Education

Woodland Clinic Invitational

Local

Sheriff completes training for managing a county jail

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.6.21

News

Thursday Redistricting Hearing to Focus on East Texas

News

Abbott announces 46 participating counties for sixth week of Save Our Seniors initiative