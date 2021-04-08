expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Man faces state felony charges for possession

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:45 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Franklin Claude Butler, of Orange, was indicted on Wednesday by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for possession of a controlled substance for an incident occurring on December 11, 2020.

Butler, 37, was stopped for traffic violations. During the stop, Butler voluntarily told the officer that he had a concealed handgun in the vehicle.

While the weapon was being secured, Butler told the officer that he also had meth hidden underneath his ball cap.

Including the packaging the methamphetamine was in, it weighed .5 grams. The weapon was located where Butler said.

Butler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapon.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

More News

Ready for the excitement Orange County River Festival and carnival

Man faces third degree felony for evading police

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21

Student brings gas to MMS

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Lifestyle

Ready for the excitement Orange County River Festival and carnival

Crime

Man faces third degree felony for evading police

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.8.21

News

Student brings gas to MMS

Crime

Man faces state felony charges for possession

News

Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

Education

Scholarships Available for Emergency Medical Technician Training

Nation/World

Oil-Covered Brown Pelican Transported to Georgia After 2010 Deepwater Horizon Disaster Finds Its Way Back to Louisiana

News

Abbott Issues Proclamation Recognizing April 2021 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

News

Taylor nets BCMS Employee of the Month

Education

Congressman Dr. Brian Babin tours LSCO Technical and Workforce Programs

Local

NAMI Homefront starts April 15

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Living on a whim(berley)

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10:45 am 4.7.21

Books

Scholarships for Girls

Nation/World

NASA Conducts 2nd RS-25 Test in Latest Series for Artemis Moon Missions

Local

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Returns Multiple Covid -19 floors back to original purpose

Lifestyle

Ultimate Easter

Entertainment

Event filled weekend kicks off on Thursday

Education

Woodland Clinic Invitational

Local

Sheriff completes training for managing a county jail

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.6.21

News

Thursday Redistricting Hearing to Focus on East Texas

News

Abbott announces 46 participating counties for sixth week of Save Our Seniors initiative