Gertrude Elizabeth Bellair, 86, of Orange, passed away on April 7, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Joseph P. Daleo. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating the rosary will be Deacon Bonneaux.

Born in Orange, Texas, on February 23, 1935, she was the daughter of Osvald Guillot and Edemae (Bourque) Guillot. Gertrude graduated from St. Mary High School. She served her Lord faithfully for many years at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange and continuously remained active and involved in all of the church activities. She was a Catholic Daughter, served on the Altar Society, the Bereavement Team, and often volunteered for Senior Luncheons. Gertrude always gave to her hearts content and would do anything for anyone she met. She often donated to St. Mary’s school, loving their work to educate with the love of God. Gertrude enjoyed the trips she took with St. Mary’s, and dancing with the Orange Blossoms. She adored her family, from the oldest to the tiniest, and made sure they always felt her love and adoration. Gertrude left an impact with her Christ-like example and warm personality and will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osvald and Edemae Guillot; loving husband, Leslie W. “Red” Bellair, Jr.; children, Lawrence William “Bill” Bellair, and Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Bellair; brother, Ozvald Guillot, Jr.; an infant sister; sons-in-law, Bruce Smith and Bill Waller; and sister-in-law, Ruby Guillot.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela Kay Smith of Orange, Sheila Bellair-Waller of Orange, and Sheri Bellair of Orange; grandchildren, Krystal Elizabeth Smith (Michael Sanchez) of Port Neches, Ashton Smith of Houston, Miranda Harmon (Caleb Harmon) of Groves, and Alanna LeBlanc (Dylan LeBlanc) of Groves; great-grandchildren, Haley Elizabeth Johnson, Brance Johnson, Avery Harmon, Adilynn Harmon, Connor John LeBlanc, and Stella LeBlanc; and siblings, Norbert Guillot of Orange, Norman Gene Guillot of Orange, Jimmy Guillot and wife Linda of Orange, JoAnn Posey and husband Darrell of Mauriceville, and Mary Scales of Orange; and sister-in-law, Loulan Guillot of Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Guillot, Donald Posey, Damon Keith Guillot, Caleb Harmon, Dylan LeBlanc, and Michael Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers are Norbert Guillot, Norman Guillot, and Joey Guillot.