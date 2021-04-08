Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct 3-day enforcement operation along Central Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies conducted a three-day operation from March 15 to March 17 focused on commercial fisheries along the Central Gulf Coast.

The multi-agency operation ensured commercial fishing vessels along the Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi Coasts were complying with federal vessel and commercial fishing safety laws and regulations.

“The success of this operation is a direct result of invaluable partnerships with our local, state and federal partners,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Ensuring that we can manage and be good stewards of our nation’s living marine resources is critical to our economy. It is also vital that marine species are provided the protection necessary to help their populations recover to healthy, sustainable levels.”

The three-day operation resulted in 40 vessel boardings, 24 violations — 15 of which were living marine resources violations — and two recreational vessel terminations due to safety violations. One boarding resulted in a bycatch reduction devices violation and red snapper fisheries violations, which Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted with.