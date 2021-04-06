Thursday Redistricting Hearing to Focus on East Texas

The Texas House Redistricting Committee will meet Thursday, April 8, at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The hearing will focus on the East Texas region, but the committee will hear testimony about any region of the state.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. or upon final adjournment of the House — or, if permission is granted, during a House recess or while bills are being referred to committees.

The committee will hear a report from the State Demographer about population trends in East Texas and will also listen to testimony from members of the public. The public can testify virtually.

“This is an important opportunity for East Texas residents to share their input on redistricting and how it may affect their communities,” said Rep. Todd Hunter of Corpus Christi, the Chairman of the House Redistricting Committee. “Our committee looks forward to hearing from the people of East Texas during this hearing and throughout the redistricting process.”

Please see this committee posting for more information about Thursday’s hearing, including information about how to register to be invited for virtual testimony. Those who wish to testify virtually must register by 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.

After this deadline members of the public may register to be invited to testify at another future hearing.