April 6, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.1-4.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 1 – April 5, 2021:

Thursday, April 1

  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Threats at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Public intoxication at the 4300 block of 27th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of Green Ave.
  • Assault at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of North Street

Friday, April 2

  • Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 1900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the railroad tracks on Cordrey
  • Assault at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Crime against person at 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4400 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Saturday, April 3

  • Obstruct police at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1800 block of Main Ave
  • Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Obstruct police at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Public intoxication at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2900 block of 16th Street

Sunday, April 4

  • Assault at the 200 block of West Cypress Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Farm to Market Road 3247 near Elmira
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 5700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 17th Street

Monday, April 5

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Cordrey Ave
  • Damaged property at the 7700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

