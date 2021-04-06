Orange Police Beat 4.1-4.5.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 1 – April 5, 2021:

Thursday, April 1

Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Threats at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Public intoxication at the 4300 block of 27 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of Green Ave.

Assault at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of North Street

Friday, April 2

Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave

Criminal traffic violation at the 1900 block of MacArthur Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the railroad tracks on Cordrey

Assault at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62

Crime against person at 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4400 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Saturday, April 3

Obstruct police at the 1400 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1800 block of Main Ave

Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Obstruct police at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Public intoxication at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 2900 block of 16th Street

Sunday, April 4

Assault at the 200 block of West Cypress Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Farm to Market Road 3247 near Elmira

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 5700 block of Meeks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 17th Street

Monday, April 5

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Cordrey Ave

Damaged property at the 7700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department