Abbott Declines To Throw First Pitch At Texas Rangers Game Due To MLB’s False Narrative On Voter Integrity Laws

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the Texas Rangers baseball organization declining the invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the their home opening game. The Governor cited Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to perpetuate false political narratives by moving the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new election integrity laws. Governor Abbott also noted that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.

“Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta,” reads the letter. “It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”

Read the Governor’s letter.