Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.22-3.28.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 22 – March 28, 2021:
Monday, March 22
- Theft at the 4300 block of North Main in Vidor
- Assault at the 3000 block of Conner Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 8000 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange
- Discharge of a firearm at the 7400 block of Express Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 13000 block of Quail Ridge Road in Orange
Tuesday, March 23
- Assault in the Vidor area
- Animal bite at the 5900 block of Inez Ave in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange
- Traffic stop at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
Wednesday, March 24
- Suspicious person at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange.
- Traffic stop at the 2000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Traffic stop in Orange that resulted in an arrest
- Theft at the 4700 block of Tranquility in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
Thursday, March 25
- Burglary at the 1500 block of Texla Road in Vidor
- Fraud at the 3000 block of South Teal in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 3700 block of 3rd Ave in Orange
- Shooting at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 13000 block of Quail Ridge Road in Orange
Friday, March 26
- Suspicious circumstance at the 3000 block of Little Cypress Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 5000 block of Tranquility Road in Orange
- Harassment at the 3600 block of Beadle Lane in Orange
- Burglary at the 3800 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 11000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
- Assault on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
Saturday, March 27
- Burglary at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Theft at Old Hwy. 87 and Mitchell Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 6600 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 1200 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
- Disturbance on Central Road in Vidor
- Disturbance on Lakeview Sandbar in Vidor
Sunday, March 28
- Suspicious circumstances at the 3000 block of Front Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 300 block of Mill Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 4700 block of Michell Road in Orange
- Vicious animal at the 16000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Disturbance on South Creekwood Street in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office