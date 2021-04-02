Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.22-3.28.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 22 – March 28, 2021:

Monday, March 22

Theft at the 4300 block of North Main in Vidor

Assault at the 3000 block of Conner Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 8000 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange

Discharge of a firearm at the 7400 block of Express Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 13000 block of Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Tuesday, March 23

Assault in the Vidor area

Animal bite at the 5900 block of Inez Ave in Orange

Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange

Traffic stop at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Wednesday, March 24

Suspicious person at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange.

Traffic stop at the 2000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Traffic stop in Orange that resulted in an arrest

Theft at the 4700 block of Tranquility in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area

Thursday, March 25

Burglary at the 1500 block of Texla Road in Vidor

Fraud at the 3000 block of South Teal in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 3700 block of 3 rd Ave in Orange

Ave in Orange Shooting at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 13000 block of Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Friday, March 26

Suspicious circumstance at the 3000 block of Little Cypress Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 5000 block of Tranquility Road in Orange

Harassment at the 3600 block of Beadle Lane in Orange

Burglary at the 3800 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 11000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Assault on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Saturday, March 27

Burglary at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Theft at Old Hwy. 87 and Mitchell Road in Orange

Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Animal bite at the 6600 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange

Theft at the 1200 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

Disturbance on Central Road in Vidor

Disturbance on Lakeview Sandbar in Vidor

Sunday, March 28

Suspicious circumstances at the 3000 block of Front Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 300 block of Mill Street in Vidor

Assault at the 4700 block of Michell Road in Orange

Vicious animal at the 16000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Disturbance on South Creekwood Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office