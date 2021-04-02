Orange County marriage licenses issued

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 29-April 1, 2021:

Kevin P. Vidalier and Shelley J. Clayton

Dustin R. Hebert and Brianna J. Strayve

Harold T. Freeman and Kristen M. Franke

Thomas D. Krnavek and Jody L. Krnavek

Casey M.P Harris and Raven C. Cole

Mack D. Clary and Jennifer L. Rinehart

Jarrett K. Kral and Kristin A . Cantrell

David C. Claybar and Sabrina L. LeMaire

Jason L. Mears and Lindsay N. Bagsby

James B. McNeil, Jr. and Betty D. Chance

Aaron W. Wright and Rosharon N. Tibbs