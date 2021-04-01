Vidor woman indicted for meth

Kammie Lyn Cheek, 20, of Vidor was indicted by Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which is a state jail felony, for an incident which occurred on December 8 2020 in Beaumont.

A police officer stopped the vehicle due to displaying to separate license plates.

While the officer was obtaining information from the persons in the vehicle, he noticed the persons were acting nervous. After asking them to exit the car, the officer asked Cheek if was concealing anything and she stated, “Some.”

The officer asked was some was and was told it was smoke. The officer understood that to mean synthetic marijuana. Cheek reached into her undergarment and retrieved a plastic bag containing a brownish leafy substance which was synthetic marijuana and plastic bag containing crystal like shards of methamphetamine.

Due to health concerns, she was not arrested at the time but was informed charges were being filed.

At Beaumont Police Department the narcotics were weighed. Synthetic marijuana weighed I at .17 ounces and the methamphetamine weighed in at .74 grams.

At that point the requests for warrants for Cheek’s arrest were requested.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.