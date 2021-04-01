Sulphur Parks and Recreation hiring 100 seasonal employees

SULPHUR, LA — Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR) is gearing up for a busy summer at the parks by hiring 100 seasonal employees. Interested applicants may apply online at www.sulphurparks.com or in person at the upcoming Summer Job Fair on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 933 West Parish Road in Sulphur.

Whether you are looking for your first job or a seasoned employee, SPAR has a part-time job to suit you. “SPAR is known for its sports, but we are hiring for all departments like Golf, Aquatics, Fitness, Waterpark, Food Service, Park Maintenance, and Sports” says Human Resource Supervisor, Natalie Bowers. The Summer Job Fair will provide an opportunity for applicants to speak with representatives from each department to better understand the responsibilities of each role.

Sulphur Parks and Recreation has eight parks and covers more than 480 acres across the City of Sulphur and Carlyss. “There is a lot of grass to cut and landscaping to weed” says Park Maintenance Manager, Troy Gayle. Summer part-time employees play an important role in the upkeep of SPAR parks. Several jobs require skills or certifications, like Park Maintenance, Lifeguards, and Swim Instructors. The Summer Job Fair is open to ages 16 years and older. You don’t have to attend the job fair to be hired by Sulphur Parks and Recreation. Mrs. Bowers encourages interested applicants to visit the SPAR website, www.sulphurparks.com, to complete an application online or download the application and return to 933 West Parish Road, Sulphur, LA 70663. For more information on Sulphur Parks and Recreation, call (337)527-2500.