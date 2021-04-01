Law enforcement officers to honor the late Trooper Walker

From staff reports

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the death of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Mexia over the weekend. Additionally, the Governor has asked Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, to honor Trooper Walker and all officers in Texas.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” Abbott said. “Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the death of a Highway Patrol Trooper following a shooting incident in Limestone County.

Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, when he was shot multiple times. Trooper Walker was transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Trooper Walker was a loving husband and father to four children. He is a second generation peace officer. His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office. Trooper Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

In his final lifesaving act, Trooper Walker’s organs were donated to save others. Funeral services for Trooper Walker are still pending at this time.