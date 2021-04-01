Dileo, Lady Bears zip to 22-4A golf titles

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville girls golf team rolled to the team title by 82 strokes at the District 22-4A Golf Championships at the Homberg Course Thursday while Lady Bear Montana Dileo fired a remarkable second round score of 67 to capture top medalist.

Dileo (71/67-138) led the Lady Bears with and was followed by teammates Neely Wozniak (77/92-169), Jaycie Benton (111/111-222), Trinity Williams (119/129-248) and E. Weizenegger (140/146-286).

The Lady Bears won the tournament with a two-round score of 777, easily outdistancing second-place Bridge City (859). Orangefield (1,059) netted third followed by Lumberton (1,064) and Vidor (1,135).

Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood (69/82-151) captured second-place medalist honors followed by teammates Saylor Moreau (118/117-235), Ashley Hale (127/111-238), Chloe Wedekind (119-123/242) and Della Fournet (130/116-246).

Orangefield was paced by Gracie Donnaud (126/112-238) followed by teammates Madison Hanusch (140/131-271), Madisyn Guillory (126/147-273) and Alyssa Wiley (155/140-295).