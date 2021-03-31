Orange Police Beat 3.30.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 30, 2021:
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Controlled substance at Zinnia and Gardenia
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of Interstate 10
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at MLK and Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department