Orange Police Beat 3.30.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 30, 2021:

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Controlled substance at Zinnia and Gardenia

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of Interstate 10

Driving under the influence of alcohol at MLK and Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department