expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Douglas Paul Crawford

Vinton Police Department searching for missing man

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

On March 21, 2021, the Vinton Police Department began investigating a missing person case involving Douglas Paul Crawford, 66, of Vinton. Crawford was last seen in the Vinton area on March 20, 2021. Crawford, due to a past medical procedure, has a deep, round, scar on his neck and is unable to speak. He communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar. If anyone has any information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts please contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561 or email Detective David Lyons at dlyons@cityofvinton.com.

More News

Lady Bobcats  in first, downing LC-M in nine in gut-wrenching battle

Bobcats move in to first with big win over Bears

Lady Cardinals take care of Lumberton by nine

Carpenter, Cardinals silence Lumberton

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar