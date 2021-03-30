Orange Police Beat 3.26-3.29.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 26 – March 29, 2021:
Friday, March 26
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service rad at State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy 62
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Interstate 10
- Cruelty towards a child at the 900 block of Park Ave.
- Damaged property at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
- Identity theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Littering/dumping at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Public intoxication at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
- Controlled substance at 20th and Sunset
Saturday, March 27
- Controlled substance at Bobhall and Reebek
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 4500 block of Interstate 10
- Public intoxication at 10th and Burton
- Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision at the 2400 bock of 16th Street
Sunday, March 28
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on State Hwy 62 past Farm to Market Road 1078
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5400 block of 16th Street
Monday, March 29
- Burglary at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
- Damaged property at the 2200 bock of Cross Lane
- Sexual offense in Orange
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department