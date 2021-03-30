Orange Police Beat 3.26-3.29.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 26 – March 29, 2021:

Friday, March 26

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service rad at State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy 62

Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16 th Street and Interstate 10

Street and Interstate 10 Cruelty towards a child at the 900 block of Park Ave.

Damaged property at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane

Identity theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 1400 block of 10 th Street

Street Littering/dumping at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Public intoxication at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Burglary at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive

Controlled substance at 20th and Sunset

Saturday, March 27

Controlled substance at Bobhall and Reebek

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive

Theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Burglary at the 4500 block of Interstate 10

Public intoxication at 10 th and Burton

and Burton Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision at the 2400 bock of 16th Street

Sunday, March 28

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on State Hwy 62 past Farm to Market Road 1078

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5400 block of 16th Street

Monday, March 29

Burglary at the 500 block of Knox Ave.

Damaged property at the 2200 bock of Cross Lane

Sexual offense in Orange

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department