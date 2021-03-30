LC-M golf teams dominate Day One of 22-4A Championships

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville boys and girls golf teams dominated the first round of the District 22-4A Golf Championships at the Homberg Course Tuesday.

Bear senior Jack Burke shot a sizzling 67 to lead the field, while the Bear team shot a 307, 32 strokes ahead of second-place Orangefield (339).

Other scores for the Bears include Timothy Weaver (79), Wyatt Wozniak (80), Travis Love (81) and Will Van Pelt (91).

Leading the way for Orangefield is Xander Parks, who is in second place overall with a 73, followed by teammates Reese Johnson (86), Diego Baca (86), Drew Tran (94) and Brayden Burgess (102).

Vidor is in third with a 362. The Pirates were led by Javin Holden (75), Brenden Kordie (89), Tanner Teems (93), Kade Leger (105) and Braden Tappe (123).

Lumberton is in fourth with a 400 and Silsbee is fifth with a 436.

For Bridge City Brayton Tregre had a 107 and Ethan Oceguera had a 111.

On the girls side, Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood leads the field after shooting a superb 69, while LC-M’s Montana Dileo is a close second with a 71.

The Lady Bears lead in the team race with a big margin of 55 strokes after a 378 while Bridge City is second with a 433 followed by Lumberton (507), Orangefield (547), and Vidor (575).

Dileo was followed by teammates Neely Wozniak (77), Jaycie Benton (111), Trinity Williams (119) and E. Weizenegger (140).

Following Underwood from Bridge City were teammates Saylor Moreau (118), Chloe Wedekind (19), Ashley Hale (127) and Della Fournet (130).

Gracie Donnaud and Madisyn Guillory each fired a 126 for Orangefield followed by teammates Madison Hanusch (140) and Alyssa Wiley (155).

The second round will be back at Homberg on Wednesday.