expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

Mobile vaccination site for citizens of Orange County 65 and older

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:13 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

ORANGE COUNTY – The Orange County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will hold a mobile vaccination site on Wednesday, March 31 at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 11475 FM 1442 as part of the Save Our Seniors Initiative.

This vaccination site will be open from 8am-12pm.

What the public needs to know:

  1. This vaccination site is open to Orange County residents 65 years of age and older.
  2. Registration will be conducted on-site. There is NO pre-registration required.
  3. This is a one-day only vaccination site.

More News

District 22-4A Field Event results; running finals Wednesday

Mobile vaccination site for citizens of Orange County 65 and older

Abbott Holds Press Conference On Broadband Access Legislation

Mrs. Shirley Lee Havens

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar