Mobile vaccination site for citizens of Orange County 65 and older

ORANGE COUNTY – The Orange County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will hold a mobile vaccination site on Wednesday, March 31 at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 11475 FM 1442 as part of the Save Our Seniors Initiative.

This vaccination site will be open from 8am-12pm.

What the public needs to know: